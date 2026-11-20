Marie Bliss took to Instagram on Thursday, November 19, 2026, to publicly honour her husband, gospel singer Moses Bliss

The post featured a video of the couple sharing coconut drinks alongside an older clip of Marie speaking warmly about her husband

Marie's tribute arrived amid ongoing social media speculation about the state of their marriage, drawing attention from fans

Marie Bliss, wife of Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss, stepped into the spotlight on International Men's Day with a public celebration of her husband that many observers have linked to swirling rumours about trouble in their marriage.

Moses Bliss's wife, Marie Bliss, celebrates him on International Men's Day amid divorce rumours. Image credit: Marie Bliss

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, Marie shared a video on her Instagram page showing the couple relaxed and cheerful, sipping coconut drinks together.

The post also included an older clip of her delivering a speech in which she spoke affectionately about Moses Bliss.

Marie's heartfelt words for Moses Bliss

In her caption, Marie Bliss described her husband as far more than a life partner, calling him her greatest support system, guide and friend. She credited him with bringing prayer, wisdom and laughter into their home.

"Happy International Men's Day, my love. You inspire me and are the greatest support system, guide and friend a person could ask for. Thank you for your prayers, teachings and laughter you bring to our home, a ray of sunshine through and through," she wrote.

She closed her note to Moses with a promise that she and their family would continue to celebrate and cherish him.

Marie urges women to appreciate their partners

Beyond her tribute to Moses, Marie used the occasion to deliver a broader message to women everywhere.

She encouraged them to celebrate the meaningful men in their lives, whether fathers, brothers, husbands, friends or mentors, without waiting for it to be too late.

"Let's not wait till we're standing by their caskets when they are no more, to give them their flowers and express our appreciation. Whilst they are here with us," she added.

She also stressed that appreciation should extend across all genders, emphasising that everyone deserves to feel valued and celebrated.

The post drew considerable attention, with several fans flocking to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Some prayed for continued protection over the marriage, while others simply sent blessings their way.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn wed in 2024 following their public engagement earlier that same year.

Since tying the knot, the pair have regularly shared highlights from their life with their social media followers.

The Instagram post of Marie Bliss is below.

Influencer Do2dtun criticises Moses Bliss amid rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Do2dtun’s criticism of Moses Bliss’s romantic video with his wife, Marie, amid unverified divorce rumours.

The couple have faced similar speculation before, but neither has addressed the latest claims. Do2dtun argued that the video could fuel the rumours rather than put them to rest.

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Source: YEN.com.gh