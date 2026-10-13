A resident pastor at Bishop Obinim's Kumasi church has publicly pushed back against viral claims that the bishop was arrested by police

The claims surround Bishop Obinim's ongoing divorce saga with gospel musician Queen Florence the Lioness, who reportedly accused him of threatening her life

Reverend Kwabena Okyere, known as Sofo Crush, took to TikTok on Monday, October 12, 2026, to address the trending allegations

A pastor at Bishop Daniel Obinim's Kumasi church has gone on the defensive after claims spread online that the controversial bishop was arrested by police over an alleged death threat made against his estranged wife, gospel musician Queen Florence the Lioness, formerly known as Florence Obinim, amid their bitter divorce proceedings.

Bishop Obinim's arrest claims spark denial from his Kumasi church junior pastor, Sofo Crush. Photo source: Bishop Obinim Ministries, SofomaameAgudie3Hemaa Crushwaa

Source: TikTok

On Monday, 12 October 2026, reports emerged on social media that Bishop Obinim had landed in police custody.

He was accused of allegedly making some serious threats against his estranged wife at the entrance of her residence after she returned home from performing at an event on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Some reports indicated that Florence subsequently reported the matter to the police, who provided her with accommodation before arresting Bishop Obinim.

Amid the claims, Reverend Kwabena Okyere, popularly known as Sofo Crush, a resident pastor at Bishop Obinim's church branch in Kumasi has publicly broken his silence on the alleged matter.

A TikTok video attributed to a lady pastor at the same church, SofomaameAgudie3Hemaa Crushwaa, began circulating online.

The split-screen clip features footage labelled "Angel Obinim Son speaks" alongside an animated selfie-style commentary delivered from an indoor setting.

Sofo Crush addresses Bishop Obinim arrest claims

In the video, Reverend Okyere appeared visibly animated as he pushed back against the online narrative surrounding Bishop Obinim, denying the reports of his arrest.

He framed the controversy as an attack by enemies looking to create distractions and appeared to reference spiritual warfare as context for the backlash the church was facing.

He said:

"There is no truth in the reports. Our father, Bishop Obinim, is at home as I am speaking to you. I spoke to him shortly before recording this video for you. My phone call even woke him up. He was asleep. He had eaten and gone to sleep."

"I spoke with him because I had received a lot of phone calls. I had also seen a lot of things on the internet. Our father Obinim is in good health. Nothing has happened. No police have arrested him. He is at his home as I speak."

Sofo Crush's commentary was pointed, defending Bishop Obinim without directly addressing the specifics of Florence's allegations.

He urged the International God's Way Church to disregard the reports of their leader's arrest and added that he would hold a service event at the Tema branch of his church on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

The TikTok video of Sofo Crush responding to Bishop Obinim's arrest claims is below:

Ghanaians react to Sofo crush's response

The video drew quick and largely sceptical reactions from Ghanaians, many of whom were unconvinced by the pastor's response.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@sweet girl Gh wrote:

"If you really love him, help him get his wife back. That is what we want to hear. He can't say it because of ego."

@Juliana Assase said:

"Tell us that he's on bail. You can't misbehave and go scot free."

@celestinaawozarebrew commented:

"Let us see him. Why didn't you video him when you visited him? And Obinim didn't come out to prove them wrong? We aren't kids here ok?"

Florence Obinim visits Prophet Ogyaba's church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Florence Obinim’s visit to Prophet Ogyaba’s church, where she performed during a service and shared a warm hug with him.

The moment came weeks after her estranged husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, publicly asked her to distance herself from the controversial prophet as a condition for reconciliation.

Social media users saw Florence’s visit as a possible response to the ongoing marriage saga.

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Source: YEN.com.gh