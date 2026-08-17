Prophet Ogyaba delivered a prophecy about Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President during a church service on Sunday, August 16, 2026

The prophet claimed he saw Karma President in a hospital bed with a swollen stomach and damaged intestines in a vision

Prophet Ogyaba called on Karma President to abandon his spiritual practices and turn to Christ, as the public reacted online

Prophet Ogyaba has issued a stark prophecy targeting Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President, warning of a grave health crisis and urging him to abandon his current spiritual path.

Prophet Ogyaba drops a doom prophecy about Karma President's health and calls for prayers. Image credit: Prophet Ogyaba, Karma President

Source: Facebook

The prophet made the declaration during a church service on Sunday, August 16, 2026, telling his congregation he had received a troubling vision concerning Karma President's wellbeing.

Prophet Ogyaba's vision of Karma President

According to the prophet, the vision depicted Karma President lying in a hospital bed, his stomach swollen and his intestines severely damaged.

He also claimed to have seen darkness descending upon the spiritualist.

"I saw Karma President in a hospital bed with his stomach swollen and all his intestines damaged. I saw darkness befall him. Let's remember him in prayers," Prophet Ogyaba said during the service.

Beyond the health warning, the prophet went further, calling on Karma President to repent and embrace Christianity.

He urged the spiritualist to step away from his current practices, arguing that devotion to lesser gods would offer him no protection from the fate he claimed to have witnessed in his vision.

At the time of publication, Karma President had not publicly responded to the prophecy or indicated whether he had received word of Prophet Ogyaba's remarks.

The TikTok video of Ogyaba is below.

Public reacts to the prophecy

The prophecy drew significant attention on social media, partly because of its severity and partly because Karma President is himself known for issuing doom prophecies about prominent Ghanaian figures.

Several users noted the irony of the situation.

@MOTIA wrote:

"Never don't pray for him, he likes prophesying doom about others."

@ELYON commented:

"Oyiwa.. today is now his turn 🤣🤣."

@sandy added:

"Karma President is always saying people are in a coffin. How his prophecy is also here."

Prophet Ogyaba's chilling prophecy about Atehene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Ogyaba's alarming warning regarding Kofi Offeh, also known as Atehene, the self-proclaimed King of the Kingdom of Kubala.

The unsettling prediction, which forewarns of a potential tragedy involving a young girl, has ignited a heated debate across social media, compelling citizens to question both the prophet's motives and the actions of local leadership.

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Source: YEN.com.gh