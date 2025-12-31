Asake met with President John Mahama to plead with him on behalf of Cyborg, the man who fired shots at a public event

The Nigerian musician met with President Mahama at the supercar spectacle sponsors' appreciation party held on December 30, 2026

Social media users who watched the videos shared their varied thoughts in the comment section of the post

President John Dramani Mahama met with the Nigerian musician, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, who tried to plead with the President for the release of Cyborg, who had been arrested for firing a gun at a public event.

However, the Head of State responded and said:

"The law is the law."

President John Mahama tells Asake that the law will take its course in the case of Cyborg over the firearm incident. Photo credit: @Ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

He made this comment when he met Asake at the supercar spectacle sponsors' appreciation party held on Tuesday, December 30, 2026, in Accra.

In a video, Asake walked into a room where President John Mahama was with his brother, Ibrahim Mahama; businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye; and MP John Dumelo.

After greeting, he introduced himself, and President Mahama asked:

“Ooh, so he is the one the guy fired the gun?”

When they confirmed that he was the one, Asake attempted to explain the circumstances under which that happened. He explained that they were all happy and got carried away. He added that they were not happy about Cyborg's arrest.

But President Mahama quickly assured him, while smiling, that the law would take its course.

“Don’t worry, the law is the law."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mahama's response to Asake

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Read them below:

@Ayt_miles said:

"He should be dealt with and face justice. "He did it because of me"—Who are you? hat if he mistakenly ended someone’s life? Would he say, "He did it because of me"? By then, someone is gone."

@sonofjacob98 wrote:

"People insulted Addo D for meeting Meek Mill, but right now it is " our president is the most accessible president in Africa" 🤡🤡🤡.

@1harrismadeit said:

"I know Asake will lobby for Cyborg's release. It won't be quick because they need to make Cyborg feel the law a little so he doesn't repeat such an act."

@yao_isaac1 wrote:

"In camera and also to serve as a warning, “the law is the law!!! But he will be pardoned for sure 😄."

@kofi_1982 said:

"They have access to the president just like that. So easy. Ghana 🇬🇭 🥹."

@ananse__kwaku wrote:

"Prez @JDMahama, don't be greeting everyone with your bare hands. What if some of them are CIA agents who have lab-manufactured diseases meant to kill you? Kindly stop that habit. We need you safely. Atta Mills died, and we don't know the cause."

@theprinceamin said:

"With due respect, the gun incident should have denied the man access to the president. Allowing him Asake access to the president could trivialise the case. In the same way we disapproved of Meek Meel's Jubilee House video clip, we must condemn this. In fact, this is worse!"

@Rise_or_Die02 wrote:

"Mahama really knows how to play this game 😮‍💨."

@_kneegrow___ said:

"Thank God their president is aware self. Can the man be granted bail? I can imagine how asake feels knowing someone is behind bars because of him. So sad."

The man who went viral for firing a gunshot salute for Asake in Accra was arrested on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Police arrest Cyborg

The Ghana Police Service arrested a man who fired shots at a public event at the El-Wak Stadium on December 28, 2025.

In a press release dated December 30, 2025, the Cyber Vetting Team at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters announced the arrest of the suspect.

“The suspect, identified as Abubakari Sadick, popularly known as ‘Cyborg,’ was arrested on December 29, 2025, at Adenta for possession and discharging a firearm,” the statement said.

The Police said they were conducting investigations and would keep the public informed of any developments.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh