Kwartemaa shared a TikTok photo from the hospital showing herself beside a newborn baby girl on October 10, 2026

The Ghanaian Snapchat influencer posed in pink bow-print pyjamas next to a bassinet decorated with 'Princess' and 'Baby' balloons

Ghanaians flooded the comments with congratulatory messages celebrating the new arrival

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Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Kwartemaa has sent her followers into a frenzy after sharing a tender hospital photo announcing the arrival of her baby girl on October 10, 2026.

Influencer Kwartemaa flaunts her baby girl online. Photo credit: @kwartemaa.

Source: Instagram

Influencer Kwartemaa flaunts her new baby online

The image, posted to her TikTok account, shows Kwartemaa seated on a hospital bed dressed in pink bow-print pyjamas, with a newborn resting in a bassinet beside her. Overhead, "Princess" and "Baby" balloons set a celebratory mood, making the announcement impossible to miss.

The TikTok post is below:

Kwartemaa's baby girl announcement

The post wasted no time going viral among her Ghanaian fanbase, with supporters rushing to the comments to shower the new mum with warm wishes.

For many followers, the arrival of a baby girl felt like a deeply personal milestone worth celebrating alongside her.

The Facebook photos are below:

Fan reactions to Kwartemaa's new baby photos

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions from fans celebrating Kwartemaa's newest addition.

@Serwaah wrote:

"Congratulations sis , thank God for your life🥰🙏"

@Christabel said:

"Our kwakwaaaaaaaaaa🎉🙏"

@LASH TECH IN ADABRAKA commented:

"Your own personal bestfriend. God is good 🙏"

@Mrs.Kwaatemaa Bediako added:

"Yes baby finally 🥰"

@Ladyamah posted:

"Treasure indeed 🎉🥰"

Who is Kwartemaa Andoh?

Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Priscilla Kwatemaa Andoh has captured social media attention with her engagement and lavish wedding to businessman Daniel Nana Bediako.

The influencer got engaged in October 2025 after dating her partner for several months. She announced the proposal in a video that showcased her stunning outfit and an eye-catching gold ring.

The couple held their colourful traditional wedding in Accra on January 29, 2026, with Kwatemaa dazzling in a pink-and-green kente outfit. Their white wedding followed on January 31, featuring elegant bridal gowns, a glamorous reception and a star-studded atmosphere.

Kwatemaa reportedly wore more than 10 different gowns during the celebrations, showcasing a variety of bridal styles and designs. Videos from the ceremonies went viral, drawing admiration from social media users who celebrated the couple's union and the elaborate fashion displays.

The wedding marked a new chapter for the influencer and entrepreneur, who owns Trending Diva Apparel and founded Vendor Vault.

Her engagement and wedding celebrations have since become a major talking point among Ghanaian social media users, with many praising her bridal looks and the grandeur of the occasion.

Kwartemaa addresses feud with Aba Dope

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kwartemaa’s response to rumours of a fallout with fellow influencer Aba Dope after their business trip to China.

The dispute deepened when Kwartemaa reportedly challenged Aba Dope to produce a recording, while some social media users questioned whether the drama was a publicity stunt for an upcoming event.

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Source: YEN.com.gh