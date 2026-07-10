Efia Odo shared a video and an X post on Friday, July 10, 2026, reacting to the extradition of Ghanaian social media personality Abu Trica to the United States

The actress warned that money acquired without personal growth and discipline can destroy a person's life, leading them from showing off to sitting behind bars

Efia Odo's comments sparked debate online, with some praising her message and others questioning her moral authority to speak on the matter

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Ghanaian actress Efia Odo has weighed in on the extradition of social media personality Abu Trica to the United States, using the moment to deliver a strong warning to young Ghanaians about the consequences of chasing wealth through the wrong means.

Ghanaian actress Efia Odo reacts to Abu Trica's extradition on July 9, 2026, warning young people about flexing stolen money. Image credit: Efia Odo, Abu Trica

Source: Facebook

Abu Trica was extradited to the US on Thursday, July 9, 2026, triggering a wave of reactions from celebrities and public figures across Ghana. Efia Odo joined the conversation through both a video post and a follow-up message on X, where she made her position clear without directly commenting on Abu Trica's guilt or innocence.

"I can't determine whether Abu Trica was right or wrong. You have to live life with love and peace. But you have to do unto others what you want others to do unto you. You are doing bad things, and you don't want to pay for it?" she said in the video.

Her X post went further, targeting what she described as a dangerous mindset among young people who continue to draw the wrong lessons from high-profile fraud cases.

"Crazy part is these young guys still ain't gon' learn from these cases," she wrote.

She argued that flaunting wealth believed to have been acquired dishonestly carries its own consequences, and that financial growth without mental and emotional maturity is a recipe for ruin.

"There's a spirit behind flexing stolen money. If your mind doesn't elevate before your bank account does, the money starts controlling you instead of you controlling it. That's how you go from showing off to sitting behind bars," she added.

The X post of Efya Odo on Abu Trica's extradition is below:

Reactions to Efia Odo's Abu Trica post

The comments section filled up quickly, with opinions split sharply between those applauding her message and those pushing back on her choice of words.

@ghansudoku wrote:

"Efia Odo can't determine whether scamming old people is wrong? 😂 Some things are just wrong, period."

@kwame said:

"Listen to sensible talk! Wow, I'm highly impressed."

@BiggsTeflo commented:

"I don't really think you've the moral right to be speaking about this kind of topic, Obaa. They're flexing lifestyle because of you, same baddies. If a low-key guy approached you, I don't think you'll even give him the time of day or listen to him. 😂✌🏾."

@Gabby added:

"It's sad, and most people are happy he's being extradited to face his problem. We could have rallied to make him stay, but we went silent. In Ghana, when you have money, people automatically get to hate you."

Captain Smart's prediction about Abu Trica's case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart defended his controversial interview with Abu Trica and its impact on the latter's extradition case.

He made a bold prediction, claiming the socialite would be set free after being extradited to the US.

Source: YEN.com.gh