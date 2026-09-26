A video of Ghanaian cleric Prophet Ogyaba walking on handkerchiefs and clothes spread by church members went viral on September 26, 2026

The footage showed congregants kneeling before the founder of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry as he made his way to the altar

The clip sparked heated debate online, with netizens divided over the biblical basis of the act and the role of religion in Ghana

A video of Ghanaian cleric Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, widely known as Prophet Ogyaba, is generating fresh controversy after footage of an unusual church scene spread rapidly across social media.

Prophet Ogyaba humbly walks on church members clothes in church. Photo credit: @askmedia.

Source: Instagram

Prophet steps over clothing and handkerchiefs

The clip, which went viral on September 26, 2026, shows the founder of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry stepping over handkerchiefs and clothing that his church members had laid out along his path. The video, running for under two minutes, also captured congregants dropping to their knees as the prophet made his way towards the altar.

Prophet Ogyaba's viral church moment

The footage has ignited a sharp debate online. A section of viewers questioned whether the practice has any grounding in scripture, arguing that such displays cross a line between spiritual leadership and veneration of a person. Others pushed back, describing the act as symbolic and consistent with certain expressions of faith.

Beyond the specific scene, the video has also reignited broader frustration about the direction of organised religion in Ghana, with some commenters voicing disappointment in churches generally, and others going further to argue that religion has become more harmful than helpful in the country.

Prophet Ogyaba and his GRA controversy

The timing of the video's spread comes against the backdrop of Prophet Ogyaba already being in the public eye. The cleric recently made headlines after taking aim at the Ghana Revenue Authority, asking pointedly why tax collectors had not enquired about his income before deducting taxes from him.

That remark, "Why didn't you ask about my income before taking my taxes?" drew significant attention and added another layer to the ongoing public conversation about Prophet Ogyaba's outspoken approach to both civic and spiritual matters.

The Facebook video is below:

Reactions as Prophet Ogyaba walks of members's clothes

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after the video of Prophet Ogyaba walking on his church members clothes when viral online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Kobbi_Scratch1 stated:

"My people, hmmmm... It's been 500 years plus ooo

@dokumaanarh stated:

"Oh yehowa! People fool oo hmmm."

@MrKrrop stated:

"There’s a woman on tik tok. Even if she sit on plastic chairs dem go use handkerchiefs clean and then rub to their face 😂😂😂😂."

The X video is below:

Ogyaba drops doom prophecy

Earlier, Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Prophet Ogyaba’s prophecy concerning Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President.

The prophet claimed to have seen him hospitalised with a swollen stomach and damaged intestines during a church service.

The warning has attracted attention because Karma President is known for making doom prophecies about prominent Ghanaian figures.

Social media users reacted to the apparent reversal of roles, while the spiritualist had not publicly responded at the time of publication.

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Source: YEN.com.gh