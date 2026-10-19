Nigerian prophet Abel T. Boma posted an early-morning Instagram video on 19 October 2026 making alarming health claims about actress Regina Daniels

The prophet alleged Regina Daniels was suffering from cardiovascular disease, brain fog, and developing cancer cells, blaming the conditions on a spiritual attack

Prophet Abel T. Boma offered to help the actress but warned his assistance would not come free, outlining a three-stage process involving her family

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A Nigerian self-styled prophet has set social media ablaze after releasing a video making a string of serious health claims about Nollywood actress and businesswoman Regina Daniels.

Fresh prophecy mentioning Regina Daniels’ health ignites online discussions. Photo source: @regina.daniiels

Source: Instagram

Prophet Abel T. Boma posted the clip to Instagram on 19 October 2026, reportedly filming it at 2:24 a.m. The video features on-screen graphics timestamping the prophecy to 17 October 2026, with photos of the actress displayed alongside his address to the camera against a dark backdrop.

What Prophet Abel T. Boma claimed about Regina Daniels

In the clip, the prophet alleged that the actress is currently battling cardiovascular disease, describing what he called blocked arteries that were disrupting blood flow to her brain. He went further, claiming she was experiencing brain fog and that a spiritual force was steering her towards destructive thoughts, including what he termed "the unthinkable."

His most alarming claim concerned her mammary gland, which he alleged was developing cancer cells growing at roughly 40% at the time of his broadcast. Rather than attributing these conditions to any natural or medical cause, he described them as the result of a "water kingdom" spiritual attack, one he linked to disobedience and harmful influences around her.

He also revisited an earlier claim he had made about poison, insisting she had ingested it and that conventional treatment, including surgery or travelling abroad for care, would prove futile or even dangerous.

Prophet offers assistance with a price tag

Towards the end of the video, the prophet struck a different tone, assuring viewers there was "hope" for Regina Daniels while making it clear that hope would come at a cost, declaring plainly that "hope is not free."

He laid out a three-stage plan: an initial phone call, a face-to-face meeting involving the actress and her mother, and a concluding session with her husband. He issued a stark warning that ignoring his message would worsen her condition and claimed she would "struggle to breathe" if she delayed reaching out.

Public health advocates and experts have consistently cautioned against this type of content, noting that unverified health prophecies targeting public figures can cause significant emotional distress and deter people from seeking legitimate medical attention.

Regina Daniels has not issued any public statement in response to the claims.

Watch the Instagram video of the prophecy below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh