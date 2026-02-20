Actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has been appointed to a top role by the Executive Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo

In an Instagram post, the actress and filmmaker publicly broke her silence after receiving the big political appointment from the governor

Many fans and notable Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities took to social media to congratulate Mercy Johnson-Okojie on her new role

Award-winning Nigerian actress and filmmaker Mercy Johnson-Okojie has landed another top political appointment in her country.

A press release on Thursday, February 19, 2026, announced that the Nollywood actress had been appointed as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy by the Executive Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

In the press release signed by Secretary Musa Ikhilor, the governor highlighted Mercy Johnson's numerous achievements in the movie industry and humanitarian and advocacy works as the key reasons behind her political appointment.

In her new role, the actress, who is married to Prince Okojie Odianosen, the Federal Representative representing the Esan North East/Esan South East constituency in the House of Representatives, will help boost the Edo State citizens’ involvement and awareness of government programs.

Governor Monday added that Mercy would also leverage her extensive public influence, communication skills, and strong grassroots connection to discharge her responsibilities effectively.

The Nollywood actress's latest appointment as a Special Advisor marks her second major political role after the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, appointed her as the Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment, Arts, and Culture in 2017.

The Instagram post detailing Mercy Johnson's latest political appointment is below:

Mercy Johnson speaks after new political appointment

In a public statement on her official Instagram page on Friday, February 20, 2026, Mercy Johnson expressed her gratitude to the Executive Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for the political appointment.

She noted that she had accepted her new role with humility, dedication, and an unshakable commitment to service.

The actress stated that she aligned with the governor's agenda to promote practical governance and sustainable development in the state.

She wrote:

"I am deeply honoured and sincerely grateful to His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Executive Governor of Edo State, for the trust and confidence reposed in me with my appointment as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy."

"This appointment is not just a call to serve. It is a call to connect, to listen, and to advocate with purpose."

"I accept this responsibility with humility, dedication, and an unshakable commitment to service, and I am fully aligned with His Excellency’s SHINE Agenda of responsive/practical governance and sustainable development."

Mercy pledged to champion the voices, stories, and participation of the citizens in Edo State in governance.

She also expressed gratitude to the citizens for their overwhelming support and goodwill as she begins her new role.

She wrote:

"To the great people of Edo State: this role is about you—your voices, your stories, and your participation in governance. Together, we will deepen civic engagement, strengthen trust, and advance a people-centered Edo where every voice truly counts."

"Thank you for the overwhelming support and goodwill. The journey continues. The work begins now."

Mercy Johnson's political appointment stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Iamyvonnejegede commented:

"Congratulations, my blood. I know you will excel."

Officialonyinyeokafor said:

"Well deserved, my lady ❤️."

Real_azewe wrote:

"I'm genuinely happy for you, Mama. More wins."

