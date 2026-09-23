Veteran Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo received a top government appointment in Enugu State on Monday, September 21, 2026

The appointment was celebrated publicly by Dr Emeka Rollas Ejezie, President Emeritus of the Actors Guild of Nigeria

Okonkwo's new role focuses on Film and Creative Industry Development under the Enugu State Government

Veteran Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo, widely known for her role as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, has been named Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Enugu State on Film and Creative Industry Development, marking a significant new chapter in her career.

Popular Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo lands a top appointment as a senior special assistant on film to Enugu Governor. Photo source: Rachael Okonkwo

Source: Facebook

The official appointment was announced on Monday, September 21, 2026, and quickly drew congratulations from prominent figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Dr Emeka Rollas Ejezie, President Emeritus of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, was among the first to publicly celebrate the news, sharing a warm tribute on Instagram that praised Okonkwo's dedication to the creative sector and her advocacy for young people in the industry.

Rachael Okonkwo's Nollywood journey

Okonkwo has built a well-regarded career in Nollywood over the years, earning recognition not only for her on-screen performances but also for her visible passion for nurturing the creative ecosystem.

In his congratulatory message, Dr Rollas described the Nollywood actress's appointment as "well-deserved", expressing confidence that she would bring her experience and understanding of the industry to the role.

"Having watched your journey in Nollywood and your passion for young people and the creative industry, I have no doubt that you will bring your experience, energy and understanding of our industry to this important assignment," he wrote.

According to Punch Newspapers Nigeria reports, Okonkwo is among a number of Nollywood figures appointed as aides to the Enugu State Governor.

Legendary Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has also landed an appointment

The Enugu State Government, which brands itself as "The Home of Talent", has framed the appointments as part of a broader push to develop the state's creative economy under the slogan "A Greater Enugu, A Brighter Tomorrow".

The Instagram post celebrating Rachael Okonkwo's new appointment is below:

Reactions to Rachael Okonkwo's appointment

YEN.com.gh compiled a selection of social media reactions to the news below:

@trustchibaby wrote:

"Chukwu daalu 😍😍🔥 She deserves everything she's getting. She has paid her dues."

@official_king.nuel said:

"It is only celebrities that have made it and made it comfortable for you guys to give positions in government and still put them on monthly pay, while many sounding graduates are on the street looking for jobs and ways to feed. I understand all this is indirectly an opportunity to use celebrities for a campaign. Congratulations to Rachel Okonkwo, though."

@emma_plus22 commented:

"Congratulations to you 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 from goze okeke dance to the world ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Once again, congratulations to you and the people of Enugu state."

Peace Hyde lands top appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Peace Hyde’s appointment as Time Africa’s Director of Global Strategic Partnerships.

The British-Ghanaian media executive and actress joined the organisation after more than a decade at Forbes Africa, where she built a strong reputation in digital media, partnerships and broadcasting.

Hyde’s new role will see her develop global partnerships and create original intellectual property capable of connecting with audiences across Africa and beyond.

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Source: YEN.com.gh