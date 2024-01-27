Obour has failed in his bid to become the NPP's parliamentary candidate for Asante Akyem South for the second time

He lost to the incumbent MP, Kwaku Asante Boateng, by 66 votes in the party's primary held on Saturday, January 27, 2024

Asante Boateng polled 522 votes, while Obour got 280 votes, with one other contender getting 50 votes

Former MUSIGA president Bice Osei Kuffuor, popularly known as Obour, has lost the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primary at the Asante Akyem South Constituency in the Ashanti region.

He lost to the incumbent MP, Kwaku Asante Boateng, who was pursuing a fourth-term bid and one other contestant.

The results, as reported by GH One TV, had the incumbent polling 522 votes while Obour got 280. The third candidate, Eric Amofa, received 50 votes.

Obour loses for the 2nd time

The defeat marks the second time Obour lost his bid to become the NPP's parliamentary candidate.

Obour, who is now the MD of the Ghana Post Company, contested the NPP primary in 2020. He lost to Asante Boateng by 60 votes at the time.

From the 2024 results, Obour seems to have lost some ground and may have to re-strategise if he would want to contest again.

Asenso-Boakyse whips Kennedy Agyapong's brother in Bantama NPP primary

Meanwhile, Minister of Works and Housing Francis Asenso-Boakye has won the Bantama NPP parliamentary primary.

Asenso-Boakye defeated Lawyer Raphael Agyapong, the younger brother of Kennedy Agyapong, in the poll. He garnered 650 against Ralph Agyapong's 181 to record a landslide victory.

