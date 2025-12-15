Melvin Dain was named Actor of the Year English at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards, marking a breakthrough in his career

Ghanaian actor Melvin Dain has emerged as the Actor of the Year English at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards.

Actor Melvin Dain celebrates career milestone with YEN Entertainment Award win. Image credit: Melvin Dain

The talented performer was crowned on November 26, 2025, at the highly anticipated awards ceremony, beating strong competition from some of the most respected names in the Ghanaian film industry, including Adjetey Annan, Anthony Woode, and other notable nominees.

Melvin’s victory was a standout moment on the night, especially as he brushed off seasoned actors to clinch the prestigious honour.

The award follows his impressive performance in M NET’s House of Klu, which earned him critical acclaim and significantly boosted his profile.

Melvin Dain reacted to the win

Speaking after his win in an interview with YEN.com.gh, an emotional Melvin Dain expressed deep gratitude to the organisers, fans, and industry players who have supported his journey.

“This happens to be my first ever award. I want to say a big thank you to YEN for the recognition and also to all of you who voted. It means a lot to me, and I will not take you for granted at all. I hope this will be a stepping stone for more to come, bigger stages and bigger projects,” he said.

The actor also took time to appreciate those who have believed in his talent and given him opportunities to grow.

“To everybody who took the time to like any of the projects I do, watch them, and to all the people who gave me opportunities, especially the directors and producers, I say a big thank you. This is just the beginning. Thank you and have a lovely Christmas,” he added.

For Melvin Dain, the award represents more than recognition. It signals the start of a promising new chapter in his acting career and reinforces his determination to reach greater heights.

Watch the video of Melvin Dain's expression upon reaching his new milestone below:

The YEN Entertainment Awards, now in its fourth year, celebrate excellence across Ghana’s entertainment and creative industries and are proudly sponsored by Compute Ghana, the country’s leading retail outlet for IT products.

Melvin Dain’s Actor of the Year English win stands as a defining milestone and positions him as one of the rising forces to watch in Ghanaian cinema.

