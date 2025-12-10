Roselyn Ngissah has been named Actress of the Year at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards, adding another milestone to her career

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans, acknowledging that their votes and support made the award possible

The actress encouraged her supporters not to give up on her, promising that even greater achievements are yet to come

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has once again delighted her fans after being honoured for her outstanding work in the film industry.

Roselyn Ngissah thanks fans as she claims YEA Actress of the Year award. Image credit: roselyn_ngissah

Source: Instagram

On November 26, 2025, she was crowned Actress of the Year at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards (YEA). It was a proud moment for the celebrated actress, who competed in a fiercely contested category featuring some of Ghana’s most talented performers.

The victory was well deserved for Roselyn, known for her versatility, dedication, and ability to bring characters to life on screen. Sharing the spotlight with other exceptional nominees such as Selassie Ibrahim, Gloria Sarfo, Beverly Afaglo and Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku.

Reflecting on the moment, Roselyn expressed heartfelt appreciation in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

“Thank you to YEN.com.gh. I want to thank my fans; thank you very much for voting for me. I will never take this for granted, and this award is for all other actresses in the categories. We are all winners. Above all, I want to say thank you Jehovah, thank you Almighty for making it possible. Thank you my fans, keep supporting Roselyn Ngissah. Don’t give up on me yet because the best is yet to come,” she said.

For Roselyn, the award was more than just a trophy; it was a recognition of her hard work, resilience, and the love she receives from fans nationwide. Her words reflected not only gratitude but also her determination to continue raising the bar for Ghanaian cinema.

The YEN Entertainment Awards, now in its fourth year, celebrate excellence across various fields in Ghana and are proudly sponsored by Compute Ghana, the country’s premier retail outlet for IT products.

Roselyn Ngissah’s win adds another milestone to her already illustrious career and reaffirms her position as one of Ghana’s most influential and beloved actresses.

Watch her gratitude video below:

Ama Yeboah crowned Best Comedian at YEA

Ghanaian content creator Ama Yeboah has achieved an enviable feat at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards.

This comes after she was named the Best Comedian at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards. The talented content creator proved her worth after she fended off competitors such as Ama Pokuaa, Asor Yaa, Asafo Powers, Ben South, and Comeddybwoy (Baby Jet) to win the award.

Reacting to the victory, Ama Yeboah thanked everyone who supported and helped her win the prestigious award.

Actor Melvin Dain expresses gratitude after winning Actor of the Year (English) at the YEN Entertainment Awards 2025. Image credit: @melvindain, @yencomghnews

Source: UGC

Melvin Dain crowned Actor of the Year

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Melvin Dain has been adjudged as the Actor of the Year (English) at the YEN Entertainment Awards (YEA) 2025.

Dain brushed off stiff competition from established names, including Adjetey Annan, Anthony Woode and others, to grab the prestigious honour.

The actor, who garnered acclaim with his performance in M-NET's House of Klu, expressed gratitude over the win, describing it as a boost to keep working hard.

