"Don’t give up on me": Roselyn Ngissah thanks fans after winning Actress of the Year at YEA
- Roselyn Ngissah has been named Actress of the Year at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards, adding another milestone to her career
- She expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans, acknowledging that their votes and support made the award possible
- The actress encouraged her supporters not to give up on her, promising that even greater achievements are yet to come
Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has once again delighted her fans after being honoured for her outstanding work in the film industry.
On November 26, 2025, she was crowned Actress of the Year at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards (YEA). It was a proud moment for the celebrated actress, who competed in a fiercely contested category featuring some of Ghana’s most talented performers.
The victory was well deserved for Roselyn, known for her versatility, dedication, and ability to bring characters to life on screen. Sharing the spotlight with other exceptional nominees such as Selassie Ibrahim, Gloria Sarfo, Beverly Afaglo and Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku.
Reflecting on the moment, Roselyn expressed heartfelt appreciation in an interview with YEN.com.gh.
“Thank you to YEN.com.gh. I want to thank my fans; thank you very much for voting for me. I will never take this for granted, and this award is for all other actresses in the categories. We are all winners. Above all, I want to say thank you Jehovah, thank you Almighty for making it possible. Thank you my fans, keep supporting Roselyn Ngissah. Don’t give up on me yet because the best is yet to come,” she said.
For Roselyn, the award was more than just a trophy; it was a recognition of her hard work, resilience, and the love she receives from fans nationwide. Her words reflected not only gratitude but also her determination to continue raising the bar for Ghanaian cinema.
The YEN Entertainment Awards, now in its fourth year, celebrate excellence across various fields in Ghana and are proudly sponsored by Compute Ghana, the country’s premier retail outlet for IT products.
Roselyn Ngissah’s win adds another milestone to her already illustrious career and reaffirms her position as one of Ghana’s most influential and beloved actresses.
Watch her gratitude video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
