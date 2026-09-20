Ghanaian blogger Delay Ba has shared a video of fellow Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong on Instagram on September 19, 2026

Moesha, once one of Ghana's most prominent socialites, appeared in a red dress in the clip

Ghanaians flooded the comments with prayers and words of encouragement for Moesha's recovery

Delay has shared a rare video clip of Moesha Boduong on Instagram, giving Ghanaians a glimpse of the socialite who was once one of the most talked-about figures in the country's entertainment scene.

Posted on September 19, 2026, the video shows Moesha seated on a white couch dressed in a red outfit, appearing to record a snap of herself against a backdrop of grey curtains. The footage was originally captured via Snapchat under the username "Miracle."

Moesha Boduong opens up about her dreams in a new video. Photo credit: @moeshaboduong.

Source: Instagram

Moesha Boduong back in the spotlight

At her peak, Moesha Boduong commanded enormous attention in Ghana, celebrated as a socialite and media personality whose style and presence made her a household name.

Her relative absence from the public eye in recent times had left many of her followers concerned, which made Delay's post particularly significant for fans eager to see how she was doing.

The short clip appeared to lift spirits across social media, with many Ghanaians expressing relief and warmth at the sight of Moesha in good cheer.

Moesha Boduong slays in bodycon dresses. Photo credit: @moeshaboduong.

Source: Original

Fan reactions to Moesha Boduong's video

The post drew an outpouring of heartfelt messages from followers, with prayers and well-wishes dominating the comments section. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@cleopatrabudu wrote:

"Don't worry give time some time okay ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@aboudourabietou2012 said:

"InshaaAllah may almighty Allah grant your wishes Ameen 👏👏"

@olamide_selassie commented:

"You will be fine again 🙌"

The Instagram video is below:

Moesha Boduong: Biography, Movies and Career

Moesha Babiinoti Boduong is a Ghanaian actress, model, television personality and social media figure who has built a strong presence in Ghana’s entertainment industry. Born on March 10, 1990, in Kumasi, Ghana, she attended Accra Girls Senior High School before studying Theatre, Music and Dance at the University of Ghana.

Moesha began her acting career in 2009 with an appearance in A Sting in a Tale. She went on to feature in several Ghanaian productions, including Swagger Babes, Grey Dawn, Amakye and Dede, The Hero: Service to Humanity, John and John, Selfie, Apples & Bananas, Akwaaba, The Inner Woman, Baby Mama and Away Bus.

Beyond acting, Moesha has remained a prominent figure in Ghanaian popular culture, particularly through her social media presence and public appearances. Her career has attracted both admiration and controversy, making her one of the more recognisable personalities in Ghana’s entertainment space.

In 2018, she gained international attention following a CNN interview with journalist Christiane Amanpour, where she discussed relationships, gender and the economic pressures facing some women in Ghana.

Over the years, Moesha has continued to evolve from an actress and model into a widely recognised media personality, maintaining a significant following and remaining a subject of public interest in Ghana and beyond.

Moesha Boduong flaunts her curves in stylish outfit. Photo credit: @moeshaboduong.

Source: Original

Harold Amenyah visits Moesha Boduong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about actor Harold Amenya’s visit to ailing Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Bodong.

A video of the two entertainers dancing and smiling together during the visit was shared on Instagram and drew widespread attention.

Moesha has reportedly been battling the effects of a stroke since January 2024. Harold’s gesture offered a moment of joy and prompted Ghanaians to praise him for supporting his colleague during her health challenges.

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Source: YEN.com.gh