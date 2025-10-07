KOD Pens an Emotional Message to His Wife on Their 17th Wedding Anniversary
- Presidential adviser on Diaspora Affairs, Kofi Okyere Darko, KOD, has shared beautiful photos online on his 17th wedding anniversary
- The founder of Rhythms on Da Runway looked handsome in the old photos, which have sparked conversations on Instagram
- Some social media users have commented on Kofi Okyere Darko's high fashion sense in the trending post
Ghanaian media personality Kofi Okyere Darko, known for his work with Radio Gold, has shared epic and lovey-dovey old photos to celebrate his wedding anniversary.
The Presidential adviser on Diaspora Affairs, Kofi Okyere Darko, who is married to award-winning fashion designer Ophelia Crossland, looked madly in love in the nostalgic photos.
KOD celebrates his 17th wedding anniversary
Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly called KOD in the entertainment industry, professed his undying love for his beautiful wife.
He recounted their beautiful journey together, the ups and downs, and the sweet memories they have made over the years.
The outspoken event host highlighted the unconditional love, unwavering support and kindness his wife has shown him over time.
He shared the beautiful photos to mark the day in a special and meaningful way, with this caption:
"At times, he’s a bit like old Harry; a charming rascal and a true man from Adansi 🙈. And she, my dearest, is simply Malaika from James; my angel in every sense of the word 😘.
Here’s to 17 beautiful years of love, laughter, resilience, and God’s unfailing grace. My heart still smiles every time I look at you, @opheliaokyeredarko ❤️ Happy 17th anniversary to us, Dearest Cross."
The Instagram photos are below:
KOD mourns the loss of his mom
Ghanaian media personality KOD left many emotional as he shared a heartfelt post to remember the passing of his beloved mother.
He recounted that he lost his mother 21 years ago, but did not share the circumstances surrounding her death.
KOD shared photos of his late mother on Instagram with this caption:
"21 years ago today, I faced one of the greatest losses of my life, the passing of a strong tower whose love and presence continue to echo in my heart every single day."
"Though 21 years have passed, the love and treasured memories of our beloved mother remain as vivid as ever. She was an extraordinary woman, a mother to many, a guiding light whose wisdom and warmth shaped countless lives."
"Her light still shines brilliantly through all those she touched, a lasting testament to her strength, grace, and boundless love."
The Instagram post is below:
KOD’s daughter celebrates her 18th birthday
KOD’s pretty daughter turned a year older on 30 June 2025. The rising style influencer, Maame Okyere Darko, mesmerised many with her classy look for her birthday photoshoot.
Ophelia Crossland’s first child looked elegant in a glittering spaghetti strap dress and blonde hairstyle.
She accessorised her look with expensive drop earrings and a stylish bracelet while flaunting her designer clutch purse.
The Instagram photos are below:
KOD reflects on his humble beginnings
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs, Kofi Okyere Darko, inspiring the youth with his life story.
The media personality explained how he used to sell cassettes and compact discs for Dr Osei Kwame Despite.
KOD opened up about his close relationship with the millionaire during the launch of Despite Automobiles at East Legon.
