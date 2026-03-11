Moesha Boduong has made another rare public appearance amid her continuous battle with a stroke that has kept her out of the scene

In a video, the ailing socialite and actress celebrated her latest personal milestone with her close friend Mandy Agyapong and spoke publicly

Footage of Moesha Boduong's current condition amid her health woes triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaian social media users

Embattled Ghanaian actress and model Moesha Boduong has courted attention after new footage of her amid her health battles surfaced on social media.

Embattled Ghanaian socialite and actress Moesha Bodoung makes a rare public appearance as she celebrates her 36th birthday on March 10, 2026. Photo source: moesha_boduong_daily1, @sumsu65/TikTok

Moesha Buodong had been bedridden for two years now after suffering a severe stroke in January 2024, which left the right side of her body paralysed and affected her ability to walk freely without assistance from people around her.

Her younger brother, Ebito Boduon, organised a GoFundMe to support her treatment, with many Ghanaians donating to help the socialite recover from her ailment.

Within the past year, Moesha, who was once a prominent figure in the Ghanaian entertainment scene, has frequented churches and traditional herbalists in search of a solution to her medical condition, which has also left her in financial ruin.

In recent months, Moesha Boduong has shared encouraging updates on her recovery from a stroke and regularly posts videos of herself having fun and interacting with her friends and family.

Moesha Bodoung celebrates 36th birthday with Mandy

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Moesha celebrated her 36th birthday with several Ghanaian personalities, including actresses Lydia Forson and Akuapem Poloo and blogger Zionfelix, all sharing heartfelt messages on social media to mark the milestone.

The ailing socialite visited the clothing store of Mandy Agyapong, the wife of Ghanaian business mogul Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), on Tuesday evening to hang out for a small birthday celebration.

In a viral video, Moesha flashed a bright smile and appeared to be in good spirits as she shared a warm hug with Mandy, who wished her a happy birthday and recovery from her stroke.

Moesha Boduong shows improvement in her recovery as she jams to music with Amanda Agyapong in a car. Photo source: @jessicasbloggh1, @moesha_boduong_daily1

In response, the socialite expressed her gratitude to Kenpong's wife for the love and support she has received from her throughout her health battles and on her birthday.

"I am so happy for all the love my friend has shown me. I know that it is my birthday, so Mandy, thank you ."

The latest video by the embattled actress has sparked reactions among Ghanaians, with many offering prayers for the Lord to heal her from the stroke.

The TikTok video of Moesha Boduong's public appearance on her 36th birthday is below:

Moesha Boduong's birthday appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Trophy_mimi commented:

"Her colour is intact still. May she receive healing mercies. Happy birthday 🥰🙏."

Paula Hair Flair said:

"Herh, Moesha paa nie? Wow."

Mharme Efya Twinkle wrote:

"Ei ewiase🥺heeeer 😫Lord, we don’t know what is ahead of us, but may we not meet unexpected consequences 🥹🥹."

Adepa_Maame remarked:

"Ei ɛmmerɛ yenni nka so ooo🥺."

Western Miller commented:

"Lord, let your healing power fall on Moesha."

Moesha Boduong begs God for healing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Moesha Boduong begged God for healing from the stroke that has impacted her life since 2024.

In a video, the embattled actress flashed a bright smile as she made the emotional plea, triggering many sad online reactions.

