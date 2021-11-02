One of Zionfelix’s baby mama’s, Erica, who is reportedly based in the UK, has been making the headlines in recent times.

New photos that the beautiful lady, known in private life as Erica Amoa, has increased in beauty and is glowing especially after the birth of her son with the blogger.

Erica appears to have put on a bit of weight but which well fits her body.

She also looks happy and the joy of motherhood is written all over her.

See five of Erica’s glowing photos:

1. Glow with the sun:

2. Happy and glowing:

3. Erica elegantly steps in town with her son with Zionfelix:

4. Erica flaunts the ring Zionfelix gave her:

5. Stylish and gorgeous:

Erica flaunts son

Erica, who is based in Europe (Italy and the United Kingdom), announced the birth of a child with the blogger in August.

The baby, a boy, was named Felix Adomako Jnr, right after his father.

In what can be described as little Felix's first appearance on social media, the mother has shared a photo of their outing.

The photo shows the little boy in a baby walker in front of his mother while she smiled and flaunted a ring on her finger.

Warning note from son

Earlier, Erica released a warning note from their son, Felix Jnr.

He warned that his parents should not expect too much from him because he is a mere baby, adding that the parents should give him and themselves six months to grow together.

The little boy also warned that he should be fed on time when hungry, he should be shown affection by holding, cuddling, and kissing.

The note went on and on about what exactly the boy wanted, prompting some people to wonder if he indeed typed all of that.

Baby Maxin chats in both Twi and English

In other news, Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter, Baby Maxin, got fans talking with their new adorable video.

The two were captured having a hearty conversation in both Twi and English, and it is heartwarming to see Baby Maxin speaking with fluency in both languages.

The smart little girl also complained of dirty hands for which she pulled a tissue to wipe off.

