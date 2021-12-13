The pretty sister of Efia Odo has caused a stir on social media with her latest photos

She posed in what looked like an apartment while flaunting her designer bag

Princess AP almost always appears in Efia Odo's videos when she is in the US

Princess AP, the sister of Ghanaian actress Andrea Owusu, famed as Efia Odo, has been spotted in new photos that have left many of her fans and followers stunned.

In the new photos of the actress's sister sighted by YEN.com.gh on her official social media handle, Princess was seen wearing an army-green-coloured skimpy sleeveless dress.

The actress's sister struck a number of poses as she got herself captured by the camera looking very pretty as usual.

The dancer, model, and entertainer dazzled her fans in the photos as she posed inside what looked like the restroom of a plush hotel or restaurant.

After posting the rather beautiful photos of herself, Princess AP captioned them:

"Don’t be anybody’s question mark when you can be someone’s PERIODT"

Fans react to the photos

Many fans and followers of Princess who have come to love her for her funny skits took to the comment section to heap praises on her.

Actress efia_odo commented:

"It’s giving gorgeous"

graceeni_ came in with the comment:

"Wow you’re so gorgeous friend"

marydebabi had this to say:

"You’re so fire"

theyungctv also wrote:

"My love do visit Ghana soon"

kountpeso also commented:

'Extremely pretty"

There were other comments that gave credence to the fact that Efia Odo's sister was truly loved and admired by her fans.

