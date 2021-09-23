Zionfelix's Italy-based baby mama, Erica, has released a warning note from their son

The note details how the little boy wants to be treated

It has received mixed reactions from fans with some wondering if the boy wrote all of that himself

Blogger Zionfelix’s son, Felix Adom Jnr, whom he had with his Italian-based Ghanaian girlfriend, Erica Amoa, has issued a warning note to his parents.

The post is sighted on the Instagram account created for the boy and is being managed by his mother.

In the note, Adom Jnr urged his parents to be patient with him while he grows up.

A collage of Zionfelix and Erica.

Source: Instagram

He warned that his parents should not expect too much from him because he is a mere baby, adding that the parents should give him and themselves six months to grow together.

The little boy also warned that he should be fed on time when hungry, he should be shown affection by holding, cuddling, and kissing.

The note went on and on about what exactly the boy wanted, prompting some people to wonder if he indeed typed all of that.

See some of the comments under the post sampled by YEN.com.gh:

jboateng8: “So jnr wrote all dis.”

chary_blossom1: “Eiii boi sesei de3 Instagram babies moo y3 bi oo. So the baby typed all these???.”

adwoa_ayebea_adepa: “Awwww so cute.”

lovisticnanaama: “Junior is so brilliant.”

nana_ama_akrofe: “Interesting.”

akosua.boatemaa.7921: “Adom we hear u but she later limite the crying part for mummy bless u.”

theafricanfoodie: “Beautiful message.”

A double blessing

Meanwhile, Zionfelix has welcomed two children with his two baby mamas, Mina, and Erica.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Zionfelix indicated that the year 2021 has been his best ever because he has become a father for the first time.

He also thanked God for blessing him with a princess through Minalyn.

An earlier video of their daughter published by YEN.com.gh shows how beautiful and hairy she is.

