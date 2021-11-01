Baby Maxin has proven with yet another video that she is smart and intelligent

She speaks both Twi and English while conversing with her mother

Many people have admired the little girl and praised her mother for teaching her so well

Actress Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter Baby Maxin have got fans talking with their new adorable video.

The two were captured having a hearty conversation in both Twi and English, and it is heartwarming to see Baby Maxin speaking with fluency in both languages.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the little girl screamed “Toronto Toronto”, as instructed by her mother.

A collage of Baby Maxin and the mother. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She had a bone in her hand which she later told her mother that she wanted to throw away.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Baby Maxin mentioned the name of fishbone, and this has got many people admiring her.

She again complained of dirtying her hand in a way of singing, and she pulled a wet wipe to clean off the dirt.

Reaction

The video has triggered many reactions on social media with many admiring her.

See some of the lovely comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

rose_star3: “It's very good she speaks both Twi and English....it's amazing. Welldone Mcbrown.”

deborahmanu82: “wat God cannot do doesn’t exist.”

ms_sheilashelly: “aaww Baby Maxin thank you for bringing joy to your mommy....the love is all over her.”

cyfenmimi: “God bless me like this.”

nana_ama_elizabeth_1: “Wow this is sooo cute.”

abenaoforiwah: “Wow so lovely.we thank God for blessing you with dis beautiful gift.”

ajoah_bisab: “Adorable.”

hayfordboateng77: “Lovely.”

peenaana57: “Sweetest child.”

hairlux_n_braids_collections: “sooo beautiful.”

abugrenamawu7380: “Awww this is so beautiful”

susannah_ankomah: “So lovely.”

Learning French

It seems Nana Ama McBrown is training her daughter to become multilingual.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Baby Maxin was captured learning French with a self-taught machine.

Posing like model

In a similar heartwarming report, Baby Maxin was captured sitting and crossing her legs like a model.

The adorable Baby Maxin sat like a queen and crossed her beautiful legs like an adult.

Source: Yen