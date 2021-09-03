Zionfelix's Italy-based girlfriend, Erica Amoa, has confirmed delivering a child for the celebrity blogger.

The news of Erica's childbirth which has been in the rumour mill within the week was confirmed on Friday, September 2, 2021.

The rumours emerged in the media that Erica had delivered a baby for Zionfelix it emerged that an Instagram account opened in the name of the newly-born baby boy.

To confirm the news, photos of Erica and Zionfelix were released showing the lady with a baby bump.

One of the photos had Erica and Zionfelix dressed in kente cloth while the other had them dressed casually.

