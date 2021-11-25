Nana Ama McBrown said she wanted to step down as host of United Showbiz

This follows some unsavory comments Bulldog made about Akufo-Addo that brought them against the law

Bulldog had threatened that Akufo-Addo would not finish his second term if he does not pay the money owed to Menzgold customers

Popular actress Nana Ama McBrown has revealed that she wanted to quit United Showbiz after Bulldog’s infamous comments about President Akufo-Addo.

She made this revelation in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat.

Bulldog had threatened the president that if he failed to pay the debt owed Menzgold customers, he would not finish his second term.

McBrown said after Bulldog was chastised and arrested by the National Investigation Bureau (NIB), she felt discouraged and told Fadda Dickson, the Managing Director of Despite Group of Company that she wanted to bow out.

She explained that she did not want to have any issues with the police or the law in line with her job, and so she wanted to quit to avert further troubles.

However, the actress said Fadda Dickson calmed her down and encourage her to be strong because things like that are bound to happen.

McBrown added that it was after Fadda Dickson’s counsel that she decided to maintain the position as the host of the United Showbiz.

Bulldog arrested

The arrest issue happened in January when Bulldog made those comments on the United Showbiz programme.

He was eventually kept in custody by officers at the NIB, where he spent some days.

McBrown herself was dragged to court over the issue, where she reportedly apologised for the bad development.

McBrown's husband does not care about she being older than him

Meanwhile, McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, has revealed that he is not bothered at all that she is older than him.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Maxwell spoke about McBrown's behaviour at home that makes their marriage even stronger.

His comments are sure to shut the lips of their critics, including Counselor Lutterdot, who has said many times that their marriage won't work because of the huge age difference.

