Maxwell Mensah, Nana Ama McBrown's husband, has said he is not bothered that she is older than him

The two have often been riduculed because of their age difference

One of their fiercest critics is Counselor Lutterdot who spelt doom for their marriage

Actress Nana Ama McBrown’s husband, Maxwell Mensah, has disclosed that he is not bothered at all that his wife is older than him.

In a video sighted on the Instagram blog of ghgossip_hq, Maxwell, speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana, indicated that contrary to what critics have said about their marriage, he does not care at all.

One of such critics about their marriage is controversial Counselor Lutterdot.

At a time, he was constantly in the news bashing the couple and accusing McBrown of forcibly marrying a man younger than him because her biological clock was ticking away.

According to Lutterdot, Maxwell had a beautiful future but that would be ruined because he decided to marry his “big sister”, McBrown.

However, now that Maxwell has made his mind on the issue known, the likes of Counselor Lutterdot would have to mind their own business.

In the interview, Abeiku asked if Maxwell how the marriage between two celebrities like him and his wife is.

He responded and said that he is not a celebrity but his wife is, adding that it is fun in their home.

According to Maxwell, when at home, McBrown does not behave like a celebrity but a complete wife.

He spoke highly of her showing how beautiful and strong their love is.

Maxwell plays with McBrown's back

Meanwhile, Maxwell and McBrown were in the news following a photo of them playing together.

In the photo published by YEN.com.gh, the actress was seen with her husband behind her holding her waist. This was after her surgery abroad.

