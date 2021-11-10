Photos of the female dancer who was in a viral video with Stonebwoy have popped up online

According to some sources, the lady is believed to be called Sheena Adam on social media

She almost went viral had it not been for the timely intervention of dancehall star Stonebwoy

Never-seen-before photos of the pretty dancer who was on stage with Stonebwoy when a fan tried to record her dance moves in a short skirt have popped up on social media.

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on ghpage, the lady is believed to be called Sheena Adams and is a professional dancer.

The photos showed a very pretty lady who posed in different expensive-looking photos in different locations.

Currently, very little information is known about her but it appears she is a fun-loving person and is well-known in the circle of Ghanaian musicians.

Stonebwoy prevents a male fan from recording a performer on stage

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video showing Dancehall star Stonebwoy known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla preventing a fan from recording his dancer went viral online.

In the video, Stonebwoy was heard and seen performing his hit song, Activate, in front of a large crowd.

The musician was then joined on the stage by a female dancer wearing a short skirt who came on to show off her dance moves.

While dancing, the young lady went down to dance amid cheers from the crowd and Stonebwoy himself.

All of a sudden, one of the revelers pulled out a phone and started recording the lady who was dancing on the stage.

When Stonebwoy noticed the intention of the man with the phone, he quickly moved to him and lifted the phone - an action which forced the man to stop recording.

