Medikal has been spotted in a video with his wife Fella Makafui enjoying each other's company

They displayed love at the launch of Shatta Wale's Shaxi launch

Many people have reacted to the video and have drawn their own conclusions

Fella Makafui and her husband Medikal have been seen in a video displaying love for each other at Shatta Wale’s Shaxi launch.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fella is seen engaging her husband in a talk while they were standing.

She looked into his eyes with bright eyes and a cheerful smile as if to say in her heart: “This is my love right here” or “is this fine man really mine?”

It seems Medikal did not hear her well so he bent a little lower to whisper into her ears.

By so doing, Medikal is seen patting Fella’s back and he later kissed her hair.

Reaction

The video has got many people reacting and drawing their own conclusions.

That Africa Girl, for instance, said she could hear what Fella was telling Medikal:

thatafricagirlgh: “I can hear what Fella is telling the husband”

Kandi called Fella cute:

kandi_herself: “Fella is cute sha.”

Martha wrote in the Akan language that Fella and Medikal always want to show people around that they are a couple. She added that love is sweet when with the right person:

martha_adhepah: “Fella ne medikal eedwe w)n ho de3,kyer3 s3 everywhere they go people should know that they're couple........any ways odo y3 d3 with the right person.”

Bernie called the couple the hottest in town:

itz_me_bernie21: “Hottest couple in town love your love @fellamakafui @amgmedikal.”

Medikal's daughter starts learning how to swim

Meanwhile, Fella Makafui and Medikal's daughter, Island Frimpong, has started swimming lessons.

In a new video published by YEN.com.gh, their daughter Island Frimpong has already started her swimming lessons at just age one.

She is seen in the arms of her swimming lesson teacher, her mother.

It is clear that Fella and Medikal are bent on giving Island the best life possible.

