Medikal's daughter Island Frimpong has started learning how to swim at an early age

She is seen in a new video learning how to swim with the help of her mother

Island Frimpong is seen happily enjoying the pool that has been customised with her name

Fella Makafui and her husband Medikal are bent on giving their daughter and only child, Island Frimpong, the best of life.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, their daughter Island Frimpong has already started her swimming lessons at just age one.

She is seen in the arms of her swimming lesson teacher, her mother.

A collage of Island and her mother. Photo credit: @island_frimpong/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Island is full of laughter as the exercise goes on, and she is seen happily slapping the water’s surface with her hand.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

It was indicated in that caption that she had just started swimming lessons.

Reaction

Many people have admired the video and reacted to it.

Omar Foreigner, for instance, commented that “Life is good”:

omar_foreigner: “Life x good.”

Jennifer also described the video as “so lovely”:

jenniferabdul12: “So lovely.”

Bees Glam admired the customised swimming pool:

beesglamhub: “I can see island written in the pool.”

Linam admired both mummy and daughter:

linam_woe: “Mummy's girl island.”

Island looking like both parents

Earlier, a new photo of Fella Makafui and Medikal’s daughter, Island Frimpong, got fans talking.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Island was seen standing pretty with a striking resemblance to her father.

Island’s lips, for instance, are just like that of her rapper father.

Some fans also observed that the little girl looked more like her mother and that it is just her lips that resemble her father.

Island shouts and runs to mother

In another report, YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of Island shouting and running to her mother Fella Makafui to welcome her home from her Dubai trip.

Island's mother recently traveled on a trip to Dubai. She returned to Ghana on the morning of Friday, December 3, 2021.

It was upon Fella's return that her daughter came out to give her a heartwarming welcome back home.

Source: Yen