Afia Schwar has shown great love and admiration for Nigerian Actress Tontoh Dikeh since her arrival in Ghana

The social media sensation organised a very grand welcome surprise for the actress when she arrived at the airport with cultural troops and many staged fans

The actress has crowned her kind gestures she displayed to Tonto with a cash gift of $10 k dollars as she left

Popular Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has had the best of fun-filled moments in Ghana with the self-acclaimed queen of comedy, Afia Schwar since she visited Ghana on Friday, December 10, 2021.

The two female celebrities have been trending in Ghana for their close moments and times shared together during her visit. From the airport, to her residence and some events Tonto Dikeh graced here in Ghana, the two have not left the sides of each other.

Tonto and Afia , the self-imposed twins have been friends for a while now even before her visit and have often shown affection for each other on their social media handles.

Afia Schwar.



Tonto Dikeh in a new post has given an account of her stay with a heart of gratitude as she thanks the many persons including Afia Swarzneger who made her stay in Ghana a thrilling experience and a remarkable one.

The actress dedicated an entire paragraph to Afia with many acknowledgements as she revealed through her post with thanks to the TV hosts for gifting her ten thousand dollars to her son King Andre Dikeh.

I had the best time of my life in Ghana with super amazing souls..I would like to appreciate my soul sister @queenafiaschwarzenegger Truthfully you gat a sister a friend and A Gee in me..I love you so much I hurt to leave..Am so appreciative of your love, care and hospitality….You went all out, Thank you so much for the 10k dollars cash gift for my Son @kingandre_dikeh

The actress also added:

You are my SOUL SISTER BABY..I LOVE AND CHERISH YOU, can’t wait to retaliate the hospitality

