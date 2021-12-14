Two female celebrities trending in Ghana now are Afia Schwarzenegger, and Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh.

They have been friends for some time now and have often shown affection for each other on their social media handles.

Tonto arrived in Ghana on Friday, December 10, 2021, and she is getting along very well with Afia Schwar, who is believed to be hosting her.

It appears the friends have some key things in common that make their friendship bond so tight.

Someone might even conclude by these things that Afia and Tonto Dikeh share the same destiny.

See six of the similarities as discussed below:

1. Divorce: Both Tonto Dikeh and Afia Schwar are divorcees. And the circumstances under which they divorced are similar. For instance, Afia married Lawrence Abrokwa and after just a few months, Abrokwa caught her red-handed in bed with another man. She claimed she did not want Abrokwa anymore because he was abusing her physically. Abrokwa also claimed that Afia had bad character and so he found it hard to live with her. Tonto Dikeh, on the other hand, was married to Olakunle Churchill of Nigeria. Churchill accused her of abusing drugs and that made her behave abnormally sometimes. Tonto had one child from that marriage.

2. Sponsored their own weddings: Afia is known for having confessed to sponsoring her wedding with Abrokwa. When the video of Abrokwa catching her in bed with another man went viral, Afia revealed that she took a loan for their wedding which she had not even finished paying for at that time. Tonto, on the other hand, also confessed to sponsoring her wedding with Churchill and showering herself with expensive gifts and deceiving the public that Churchill got them for her.

3. Body operation: Both women have revealed openly that they have had operations to enhance their bodies to get the preferred shape. Afia, for instance, mentioned in an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh some time ago that one doctor by the name Abrokwa operated on her breasts. Tonto, on the other hand, even revealed the large amount of money she had to spend to get the shape she carries now.

4. Same complexion: Another thing that is even seen plainly with the eyes is their complexion. Afia Schwar and Tonto Dikeh are both fair. Some, though may say Afia used to be dark before fame.

5. Hyperactive: One beautiful thing about both Afia and Tonto is that they are hyperactive. The two women are full of energy at all times and are not scared to say their minds.

6. Smoking: Another common thing about the Ghanaian and Nigerian 'twins' is that they have both admitted publicly that they smoke. Afia, for instance, is on record for saying that she used to smoke ‘weed’ a lot but had to stop at a point when she gave birth to her twin sons. It seems she has resumed smoking as, during her feud with Ayisha Modi, Afia said Ayisha’s 2,000 cedis could not suffice for the weed she smokes in a week. Tonto also admitted at a point that she smokes.

Tonto removes shoes to dance in Ghana

Earlier, Tonto Dikeh caused massive traffic at the Kotoka International Airport when she arrived in Ghana amid music, drumming, and dancing.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, a team was at the airport to welcome Tonto and they were all excited.

At the sound of the drum and music, Tonto started dancing, and seeing that she was being impeded by her shoes, she quickly went down to take off her shoes to enable her to dance better.

