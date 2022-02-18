An old photo of Ghanaian talented singer and dancer, Sista Afia, has caused a stir on social media

Fans who have seen the photo have wondered how their idol managed to get the body and overall appearance she has now

Some also concluded that she looked like Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu five years ago but has completely changed now

The photo was shared by blogger Zionfelix to commemorate when they worked together five years ago in celebrating 10 years in media

Ghanaian singer and dancer, Sista Afia, has got fans talking over an old photo of hers that dropped online.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sista Afia is seen rocking blue Denim (up and down) and full of smiles with Zionfelix in it.

The photo was shared by the blogger Zionfelix to mark his 10 years in media.

A collage of Sista Afia and Mercy Asiedu. Photo credit: @sista.afia @oheneyere_mercyasiedu/Instagram

He disclosed in the caption that he had the chance to interview Sista Afia five years ago and has a share in her success story.

Sista Afia looks like Mercy Aseidu

Interestingly, the photo has got many fans concluding that Sista Afia looked like Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu back then.

Read some of those comments:

e.l.n1no: “I was like what’s mercy asiedu doing with zion then I saw the caption.”

chamberlain._g: “I think sista afia needs to do a DNA test with mercy asiedu.”

_khobby_large: “I thought it was Mercy Aseidu.”

caesar_sandie: “She resembles mercy Asiedu Ei.”

abigailboateng927: “I nearly said mercy aseadu.”

sepetub: “She looks like Mercy Asiedu.”

laura_skincare1: “She really resembles Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu.”

Kaakyire Sikanii, also wrote that Sista Afia looks different now:

kaakyire_sikanii: “Sis afia looks different now.”

Bossy Classic also wondered where Sista Afia got her current stature from:

bossyclassic: “So where from the big asss, flat tummy and hips? Anaaa mendi mefie Asem ong?”

More comments came through:

akuea.blackkie: “Today she will say no to those shoes.”

gordenofficial: “Is the shoe for me.”

Macho man confronts Sista Afia over unpaid debt

Sista Afia was in the news recently when she was confronted by a 'macho' man who accused her of some debts.

She was in a live interview on Accra FM when the incident happened. However, she denied knowledge of the man and said she did not owe him.

Sista Afia is making waves in the music industry, and her latest song, Asuoden, featuring Kuami Eugene, is a real banger.

