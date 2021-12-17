Afia Schwar has shown great love and loyalty to her very good friend from Nigeria, actress Tonto Dikeh in recent times like never seen before

The self-acclaimed queen of comedy recently welcomed her 'bosom' friend, Tonto to Ghana with a dramatic reception at the airport full of drumming and a rich display of culture

Tonto is in an ongoing social media rant with social media sensation, Bob Risky who she just fell out of friendship with

Controversial Ghanaian actress and self-acclaimed queen of comedy Afia Schwar have joined forces with popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh to jab social media sensation, Bobrisky online in an ongoing feud.

Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky, use to be very close friends but sadly fell out of friendship. The two since then have been dragging each other and pulling out secrets with hardcore receipts on social media.

Interestingly, Tonto's new friend and self-acclaimed twinnie, Afia Schwar has thrown her weight behind the Nigerian actress in jabbing Bobrisky.

Their latest feud comes after Tonto Dikeh made a post about celebrities borrowing things to flaunt as theirs on social media. Bobrisky responded to the actress' comments on instagram and she retaliated, leaving both parties opening up about things they both kept as secrets in fighting each other.

In a post shared online by the actress, she referred to the crossdresser as a disappointing human, ungrateful hoodlum, and a disgusting friend that she regretted knowing him.

Afia Schwar swiftly commented under the post by Tonto Dikeh saying:

"Stop wasting your breath Twinny, We all know who he is. Can he post a video without a filter ?"

Afia Schwar recently welcomed Tonto Dikeh to Ghana with a very dramatic and over the top reception at the airport with cultural troops and a whole entourage acting like fans as they chant and scream her name.

