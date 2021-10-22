Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face, has been in the news for controversial reasons, including an issue with the mother of his twins and one other child, Vanessa.

He is currently in police custody after he threatened to take the life of Vanessa and the kids, and afterward himself.

YEN.com.gh prying eyes have caught sight of photos and videos of Vanessa that show how gorgeous she is.

A collage of Funny Face and his baby mama with their three children. Photo credit: @vanessa_coleInstagram

Funny Face is known to have a thing for women with “enough body” as Vanessa is, and no wonder he is so troubled about her.

Funny Face arrested

Funny Face, who is known in private life Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, has been arrested by the police.

He was arrested in the late hours of Monday, October 18, 2021, a statement by the police revealed.

According to the statement shared on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service, the comedian has been arrested in connection with threats he made on social media.

He had threatened Vanessa following a misunderstanding between them that bars him from seeing their children.

Vanessa dares Funny Face

Vanessa spoke her mind amid the recent rants by the comedian on social media.

Funny Face indicated that Vanessa had refused him access to their children, twin girls Ella and Bella, and Kimberly.

The comedian was angry at Vanessa for not allowing him to see their children for a very long time.

Following the comedian's messages, many fans beseeched Vanessa to grant him access to the babies. She has, however, shot down the suggestions to let the children see their father.

In a new video, Vanessa has dared one of the people asking for her to send the children to their dad to come for them.

