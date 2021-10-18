Ghanaian comic star Funny Face, known in private life Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, has been arrested by the police.

Funny Face was arrested in the late hours of Monday, October 18, 2021, a statement by the police revealed.

According to the statement shared on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service, the comedian has been arrested in connection with threats he made on social media.

Funny Face has been arrested Photo source: Ghana Police Service

"Due to the history of the suspect, the police shall submit Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng to the court for an order for psychiatric examination, to determine the next line of investigative action," the statement said.

Later information gathered by YEN.com.gh indicates that Funny Face was arrested during a TV interview on KOFI TV.

A post on KOFI TV's Facebook page revealed that personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the police surrounded their offices during the interview.

