Wendy Shay has returned to social media with a big bang

Staying true to her word, Wendy Shay is seen rocking a new look in her new photo

She earlier announced repenting and wanting to do God's work

Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, has returned to social media with a big bang, wearing a complete new look.

She is seen with gold-coloured dreadlocks and this time round, no piercings on her face, ears, and tongue.

Wendy Shay shared the photo to her Instagram with a caption that it is the new Wendy Shay.

A collage of Wendy Shay. Photo credit: @wendyshayofficial/Instagram

Source: Original

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Reaction

The photo has garnered massive reactions with some people commenting that she now looks like the late Ebony Reigns.

Gee, for instance, said she thought the person in the photo was Ebony Reigns until she read the caption:

1realest_gee: “I thought ebony until I read the caption.”

Yeboah also thought it was Ebony:

obouryeboah: “@1realest_gee me too. Thought it was Ebony had to come back to review it.”

Kofi had the same opinion:

kofi_gigi_: “Looking just like Ebony.”

Ghanaboy had a different view, wondering how Wendy Shay could wear such a look after claiming to be repentant:

realghanaboy_: “Eii wasakyira mpo nie yie.”

There were more comments praising Wendy Shay:

nanayaaflexy: “U look gud in ur new self.”

iamighty_gh: “On point!! Here we go.”

kanchogmildred2019: “Wow beautiful.”

goodgirl_shaina: “U look gorgeous. Darmnnn.”

official_c.slim: “Wendy Shay on the beat.”

elikemjoe: “Eeii queen.”

gh_gists: “Queen is back.”

adepa_bettina: “Ohk looking good tho.”

apetovidorcas: “Please be natural.”

khalidnanabaffour: “You look Beautiful Queen.”

bootyshortshub: “Waooooow beautiful new look Wendy.”

Wendy Shay announces repentance

Wendy Shay disclosed earlier that she has removed all her 15 body piercings because she has repented and turned to God.

She also said she removed the piercings to avoid being judged by people when preaching the gospel of the Kingdom of God.

According to her, people are judgmental, and to avoid being asked why she's living a different life while undertaking her Kingdom assignment as a representative in the earth realm, she decided to take off the piercings.

Wendy Shay formerly had a number of piercings on her nose, chin, ears, and naval.

The Uber Driver hitmaker revealed further that her new way of life is a direction from God, adding that from now, she will be undertaking assignments from God.

Source: Yen