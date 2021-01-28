Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, has revealed that she has a total of 15 piercings

She said she would be adding more to that in the near future

Wendy Shay seems to be challenging her predecessor at RuffTown Records, the late Ebony Reigns, who had nine piercings

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay, has disclosed that she has a total of 15 piercings on her body.

She revealed having piercings on her nose, chin, ears, and other parts of her body such as in the naval.

The Uber Driver hitmaker said the 15 piercings are just for the meantime and that she has the intention to have more in the near future.

A collage of Ebony and Wendy Shay. Photo credit: @wendyshay @ebonyreigns/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She made this disclosure in an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh on Zionfelix.net.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Imitating Ebony Reigns

According to the musician known in real life as Wendy Addo, she had a number of piercings before becoming a musician, therefore, it is nothing new to her life.

Wendy Shay seems to be challenging her predecessor at RuffTown Record, the very popular Ebony Reigns, who died in 2018.

Ebony had nine piercings on her body including her tongue and had a total of 17 tattoos spread all over her body.

Ebony’s largest tattoo was found in her chest, the Lord of the Wings, she flaunted at the least opportunity.

Video showing how Stonebwoy and wife started

In other news, Stonebwoy, and his wife, Louisa have warmed the hearts of fans with lovely videos showing how they started their relationship and how they are getting along in their marriage.

The video published by YEN.com.gh is a compilation of videos and photos of the couple as very young people in the early stage of their relationship.

There are photos of Stonebwoy as a JHS student, and as a budding musician, as well as photos showing little doctor Louisa, and their current state as one of Ghana’s most respected celebrity couple.

Source: Yen