Young Ghanaian rapper, Okese1, has been seen in a new video smoking and drinking while riding in town with Yaw Tog.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, it appears Yaw Tog was the one driving while Okese1 smoked freely while sipping his drink.

Yaw Tog is also captured showing his cup containing the drink in the video.

Video causes stir on social media

Yaw Tog and Okese1’s video has caused a stir on social media and many people have complained about it.

Some even called on the IGP to act swiftly to bring sanity on social media.

Ras, for instance, wondered if smoking is now the new trend of musicians. She went on to call on God for help:

ras_wenger: “Smoking is now the new trend among the young musicians? God help us.”

Sam wondered who was driving:

samboat247: “Who’s driving?.”

Angieo believes this could cause an arrest:

angieo_angie: “Arrest b3 ba mu p33.”

Zioneric also says the laws must work to bring sanity in this country:

zioneric27: “Dem fr teach am small lesson, there shd b sanity in dx country.”

Kofi wrote that the two young men were in high spirits:

kofia_panda: “High spirits.”

Awo also called on the IGP to act fast:

awo__animah: “IGP where are you? Someone is showing things in a video.”

Santana Fiifi could relate to the video:

santanapadmorefiifi: “I high for here seff.”

