Shatta Wale recently introduced a fine-looking young lady to his social media followers as his new lover

In videos shared across various platforms, Shatta Wale and the lady were all over each other as they enjoyed a coded location

While Shatta Wale did not give any details about the girl, the gossip mill is bring up the name and other details about the girl

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., known in entertainment circles as Shatta Wale, recently hinted that he has got a new lover. He even went ahead to flaunt the pretty lady online.

In videos that were widely circulated on Instagram, Shatta Wale and a fair-coloured lady were seen hugging each other.

The duo appeared to be dancing slowly at what looked like an outdoor space of a hotel when they locked lips in a kiss while smiling at each other.

Shatta Wale having fun with his new girlfriend

Following the videos, a lot of social media users have been left wondering who this new lover of Shatta Wale is. Just like every gossip news, a lot of answers to this question have been flying around.

So who is Shatta Wale's new girlfriend?

A post YEN.com.gh sighted on Instagram on the gossip blog, @aba_the_great1 has got some answers.

According to an anonymous IG user who sent a direct message to @aba_the_great, she knows the lady in Shatta Wale's video. The IG user went ahead to mention Elfreda as the lady's name.

An IG user claims Shatta Wale's new girl is called Elfreda

After Aba The Great posted the message containing the 'name of Shatta Wale's new girlfriend, another IG user, @naatwsei_tennis also suggested that the lady was friends with Shatta Michy. She explained that the new girl used to refer to Michy as mummy when she [Michy] and Shatta Wale were together.

An IG user claims Shatta Wale's new girl was a god-daughter to Michy

Michy throws shade after Shatta Wale shows new girl

Meanwhile, Michy who is to have known Shatta Wale's new girl has dropped a cryptic message after her baby daddy was seen in a video with the lady.

According to her, she was craving for kenkey with "tiny fish and rotten pepper" and said that was her current mood.

Looking at the timing of her message, a section of social media is taking it as a shade towards her ex and the new girl.

