Bishop Obinim Fined GH¢1,200 for illegally Using Strobe Lights and Siren on 'V8'

Controversial Man of God, Bishop Daniel Obinim has been fined by for illegally fixing strobe lights and sirens on his V8 car

Obinim and his driver were both fined GH¢1,200 by the Akropong Magistrate Court on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 together with his diver

They were spotted in a video driving a luxurious Toyota Landcruiser , V8, fitted with strobe lights and siren

Controversial Man of God and founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, captured by the Ghana Police Service for breaching traffic regulations.

Police examination upon a review of the video footage led to the arrest of the driver Eric Kofi Agyeman and the owner of the vehicle, Bishop Daniel Obinim".

Angel Obinim and his driver, were both fined GH¢1,200 after they were seen in a video driving a V8 fitted with strobe lights and siren on the streets.

The fine was served to the duo by the Akropong Magistrate Court yesterday, February 2, 2022 as their actions were contrary to road traffic regulations 74 (1) of Road Traffic Regulation 2012 LI 2180.

The court further ordered them to remove all unapproved strobe lights and sirens on the vehicle.

Under the supervision of the police, the strobe lights and sirens were removed and same retained by the police.

“We are appealing to car owners to stop fixing strobe lights and sirens, which they are not entitled to, on their vehicles. Car owners who flout the law will be prosecuted”, the police said in a statement.

There is a growing trend in Ghana where drivers especially SUV owners use sirens to weave through traffic, causing public nuisance in the process and also enjoying an unmerited advantage over other road users.

It’s however an offence to use these strobe lights and sirens without lawful approval. The police have on a number of occasions vowed to clamp down on drivers who use sirens unlawfully.

Offenders of the traffic regulation are liable to a fine of not more than 25 penalty units or a term of imprisonment of not more than 30 days, or both.

A statement shared by the Ghana Police Service on their social media.

