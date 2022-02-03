Ghanaian business mogul, Despite, turns plus one today and social media feeds and tabloids are already flooded with his photos and wishful thought

The CEO of the Despite Group of companies commenced his 60th Birthday celebration in his hometown with his friends from the East Legon Fitness Executive Club

The 60-year-old celebrant climaxed this birthday celebration with a plush birthday dinner and many stars were present to celebrate with him

Popular successful business man, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, who is the CEO of Despite Group, turned 60-years-old yesterday, February 2, 2022

The birthday celebrant had a completely full day as he marked his 60th birthday with a whole lot of activities which included flying from Accra to his hometown, Wiamoase with his entourage.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Despite Group of Companies climaxed the much talked about birthday with a plush dinner after his visit from his hometown.

Despite's Birthday Dinner guests. source: Instagram/@smithimaging

Despite's plush dinner was turned into a conglomeration of celebrated personalities and thrilling performances from top Ghanaian artists like Kwabena Kwabena, Kojo Antwi, Efya and many more.

Notable amongst the celebrities that graced the occasion were Cheddar, Nana Aba Anamoah, Hajia 4real, Majid Michelle, Yvonne Nelson, Salma Mumin and many others.

YEN.com.gh brings you a list of the top stars that stormed Osei Kwame Despite's plush birthday dinner.

1. Majid Michelle

Actor Majid Michelle and wife turned up in style to the plush birthday of the business mogul. The duo looked exceptional.

2. Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson was present at the plush dinner too and spotted with Abeiku Santana and Fada Dickson.

3. Cheddar

Real estate mogul and philanthropist , Cheddar, also came to throw his weight behind the merchant for his 60th birthday.

4. Nana Aba Anamoah

The Managing Director of GH One TV also came to gift the successful business man a birthday cake on behalf of the EIB Network.

5. Hajia4real and Salma Mumin

Hajia4real and Salma Mumin came dripping at the birthday dinner of the CEO of Despite Group of Companies.

6. Michael Blankson

American-Ghanaian-Liberian actor and comedian, Michael Blankson was spotted having fun at the gathering.

7.Ofori Amponsah and Kwasi Pee

Two top highlife artistes, Ofori Amponsah and Kwasi Pee, graced the much talked about dinner of Despite.

Kwame Despite: 5 Photos of 60-years-old billionaire that proves age is just a number

Popular successful business man and philanthropist, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, who is the CEO of Despite Group, turns plus one today , February 2, 2022 and his photos are flooding the internet.

The CEO of the Despite Group of Companies is now 60-years-old and social media has been sent to a state of shock as many find it quite difficult to believe he is that old judging from his 'forever young' photos.

