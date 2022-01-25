Prosecute Shatta Wale or acquit and discharge him - Lawyers tell court

Shatta Wale's lawyers have expressed concerns over the prolonged process their client is being put through

According to the musician's counsel, they only go to court to hear that their case has been adjourned

Shatta Wale and three others are in court over a publicity stunt and their case has been adjourned to February 15

Lawyers of multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, have expressed disappointment in the State for the slow pace of the trial of their client.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on citinewsroom, lawyers Jerry Avenogbor, Andrew Vortia and Samuel Ofori, told the Accra Circuit Court 4 that their client was picked up with speed and put before the court but the prosecution had gone to sleep.

Mr. Avenogbor lamented in court on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, that for the past three months, all they did was to come to court only for their case to be adjourned.

Ofori told the court they were ready for trial and wondered about the delay on the part of the prosecution,

Mr. Vortia also pleaded with the court to begin considering an acquittal and discharge of the accused persons.

However, the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Denis Terkpetey Esq. in response, accused the lawyers of violating a gentleman’s agreement on the matter.

According to him, the parties were expected to collaborate in the arrest of another suspect in the matter but the lawyers have since failed to cooperate with the State in that regard.

Chief Inspector Terkpetey told the court that the State would resort to every means in arresting the said suspect.

The court presided over His Honour, Emmanuel Essandoh, subsequently adjourned the case to February 15, 2022.

Charles Nii Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale, is facing charges of publication of false news.

He is standing trial together with his alleged accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope, Eric Venator, alias Gangee, and Iddriss Yussif.

