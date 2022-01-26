Give me back my gun - Medikal tells court to order police

Medikal's lawyers have asked an Accra Circuit Court to get their client's gun back after it was taken by the police

They also asked the court to be served with processes and disclosures of the trial so they can better mount their defence

Medikal is standing trial for brandishing a weapon in his car in a video that went viral in October 2021

Counsel for award-winning Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong famed as Medikal were in court yesterday, January 25, 2022, over his charge of displaying a gun on social media.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on pulse.com.gh, counsel for the Ghanaian rapper, stand-in counsel, Alice Nimako Debrah Ablormeti, prayed the court to order the police to release the firearm to Medikal.

She is also mentioned to the court that the accused and his legal team had not received the processes and disclosures to properly mount their defence kin the ongoing trial.

However, the state's prosecutor asked the court for more time to file processes, and witness statements for the trial.

This request was granted by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh who presided over the hearing.

With respect to the seized gun, the presiding judge asked lawyers of Medikal to come up with a formal application regarding the release of the weapon. The case has been adjourned to February 15, 2022.

Medikal brandishes gun in his car in viral video

In September 2021, Medikal displayed a rugger 9mm pistol without any reasonable excuse. The video went viral leading to his arrest on October 21, 2021.

He was remanded in prison custody for a number of days after which he was granted bail and now facing trial.

Prosecute Shatta Wale or discharge him - Lawyers

In a related development, lawyers of multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, have expressed disappointment in the State for the slow pace of the trial of their client.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on citinewsroom, lawyers Jerry Avenogbor, Andrew Vortia and Samuel Ofori, told the Accra Circuit Court 4 that their client was picked up with speed and put before the court but the prosecution had gone to sleep.

Mr. Avenogbor lamented in court on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, that for the past three months, all they did was to come to court only for their case to be adjourned.

