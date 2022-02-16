Kumawood actress, producer, and businesswoman, Tracey Boakye, has mentioned the name of her baby daddy

She did this when she wrote a lovely message to him on Valentine's Day and shared on her Instagram handle

Tracey Boakye identified the baby daddy as "K" and thanked him for his unconditional love for her and the kids

Earlier, Ayisha Modi had claimed that Afia Schwar told her that Dr Kwaku Oteng was Tracey Boakye's baby daddy

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has hinted at the daddy of her daughter Nana Akua Nhyira.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Tracey Boakye’s Instagram, she gave the initial of the baby daddy, who is also her lover, as K, with no more details.

She spoke highly on this K and revealed that he is always interested in her and the kids so much so that he provides everything they need.

Tracey Boakye said K means the whole world to her, and the fact the he has succeeded in making her a calm person and loving her and the kids unconditionally makes her love him even more.

She then wished K a happy Valentine’s Day, and assured him that he was his one and only lover.

This was the caption she gave to one of the videos she shared from her beautiful home that had her and her children playing in and around the pool.

Fans react to Tracey Boakye’s post

The post has triggered massive reactions with some people blessing K for making Tracey Boakye a happy woman.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

harmelteng_: “God bless him for been there for you I pray I find such. Amen”

barikisu889: “Awww my sister is in love oooo.”

zeth.sdc: “Allah bless you much dear hmm it not easy.”

rf_khet_2320: “@tracey_boakye Happy Valentine’s Day mummy may you continue to be bless and love so you can bless others too love you from a fan in UK .”

abassaminu528: “Happy Valentine day you sweetheart. May God Richly Bless You And Bless Us All.”

selassie_queen_tracey: “Happy Valentine's day to you hisonlychick i love you sweetheart.”

iamtherealsey: “Happy Valentine’s Day to you sis. You are a wonderful lady with a good heart and I pray that the Love that you spread around be given back to you in thousand folds. You deserve it and more. Amen.”

qween_dysha: “Wow nice.”

constancedickson94: “Happy vals day big sis.”

pharoah.monk: “What a beautiful setting for a Valentines Day celebration. You can bring the Drambuie and Cream right over this way....”

Tracey Boakye's daughter is for Kwaku Oteng - Ayisha Modi

Meanwhile, in 2021, Ayisha Modi claimed that Tracey Boakye’s child is for Dr Kwaku Oteng, the Adonko Bitters’ boss.

This comes in a response to insults Afia Schwar had unleashed on Ayisha Modi earlier in their messy social media beef.

She added that earlier rumours that the actress had a miscarriage were true and that Afia confided in her that Tracey was pregnant for the Adonko Boss again.

YEN.com.gh, however, cannot say if Tracey Boakye's K is for Kwaku Oteng.

