Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has wowed her fans on social media with a video of her large customised fountain

The fountain is situated on the compound of her mansion close to the swimming pool and she shared the video

Many of her fans are impressed by the fountain and have concluded that Tracey Boakye is indeed blessed

The actress has boasted of being a rich lady and owning a lot of property, including an estate firm

Self-profession rich woman, Tracey Boakye, who is also a Kumawood actress, has unveiled a large customised fountain in her mansion.

The fountain has Tracey’s Boakye’s popular nickname ‘His Only Chick’ boldly embossed on it.

This is the first time Tracey Boakye has flaunted the fountain that is built close to the swimming pool in her mansion.

She shared the video which also has her two children swimming in the pool to her Instagram page with the caption “My Sunday afternoon with my babies at home”.

Fans fall in love with Tracey Boakye’s video

The video has been admired by many and they have heaped praises on the actress.

To some, Tracey Boakye is blessed to have such a mansion with beautiful pool and fountain.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

janenabil01: "Wow this is beautiful."

nanaafiaprettygh: "I wish to meet you one day mom."

tracy_boakye__girl: "Best moment."

sethokai1: "Amazing Grace."

powerinyourafro: "No celebrity like my comment when I comment on their post ONLY you. You're different God continue to bless you. You are truly blessed."

m.kbosomprah: "His only chick happy Sunday to you all pls."

dianon_gh: "lovely family."

eliqueendimples: "His only Chic."

iamohemaa0202: "Bless family."

_konadu.02: "Weekends are for family."

christa.amesha: "It’s @nana_akua_nhyira_ pose for me."

meleyjoyce: "@tracey_boakye his only chick.... The best thing that could happen to you is your family.. may God bless them always."

