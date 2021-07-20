Ayisha Modi has claimed that Tracey Boakye's daughter is for Dr Kwaku Oteng, not Mahama

She said Afia Schwar connived with Boakye to dupe Mahama when they knew very well that Oteng was the father

Ayisha confirmed that recent rumours that Tracey Boakye had a miscarriage were true as Afia Schwar told her

Tracey Boakye has been quiet on the identity of the father of her baby and many concluded that it is former president John Mahama

Ayisha Modi has claimed that Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye’s child is for Dr Kwaku Oteng, the Adonko Bitters’ boss.

This comes in a response to insults Afia Schwar had unleashed on Ayisha Modi earlier in their ongoing beef.

According to Ayisha, Afia Schwar and Tracey Boakye duped Mahama even though they knew the child was for Kwaku Oteng.

A collage of Afia Schwar, Tracey Boakye, and Ayisha Modi. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar @tracey_boakye @she_loves_stonebwoy/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She added that the recent rumours that the actress had a miscarriage were true and that Afia confided in her that Tracey was pregnant for the Adonko Boss again.

Reaction

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

eii_braakofi: "Mahama de3 he taya o. Oh chale."

ericson2856: "At long last the Papa no has been reveal"

gloriaowusuappiah27: "Tracy why sd u do dis to ur own friend Aku️a"

bisa_fatimah: "Finally so the papano is adonko."

kwabena_nitch: "Hehehe Adonko papa ben nono."

Papa No

Meanwhile, former president John Mahama was tagged as the father of Tracey Boakye's father.

Even though the actress herself warned against such speculations, Ghanaians did not stop.

Kennedy Agyapong added his voice to the matter when he claimed that Mahama was the father and listed the benefits Tracey Boakye got.

Later, Agyapong apologised and said Papa No was not Mahama.

Sleeping with Dr Kwaku Oteng for 2000 cedis

YEN.com.gh earlier published claims by Tracey Boakye's former best friend, Gloria Kani, that Boakye slept with Kwaku Oteng for 2,000 cedis.

She said this happened while Tracey was still friends with Kwaku Oteng's wife, Akua GMB.

Akua and Boakye used to be very good friends as she led a team to organise a surprise birthday party for her in 2019, however, it has never happened again as she wrote about fake friends.

YEN.com.gh, however, cannot say if Ayisha Modi's claim is what caused the rift between Akua GMB and Tracey Boakye.

Ayisha Modi-Afia Schwar beef

Afia and Ayisha have been at each other's throats following their recent beef.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ayisha Modi minced no words when she called out Schwar in her own video.

Among many things, Modi described Schwar as a bad friend, blackmailer, and a beggar who uses her daughter, Pena, to go round to beg for money.

YEN.com.gh is following up on their issue and will update our cherished readers when new information comes.

