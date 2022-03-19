A lady alleging to be the lover of Rubby Klenam's newly-wedded husband has spoken following an incident

According to the lady, she was dating the military man when he shocked her with his wedding invitation

Ruth Klenam went viral after she was called out by one Uncle Bless for dumping him after draining him of all his cash

A woman has come out to allege that she was the girlfriend of Rubby Klenam's husband right before he got married today, March 19, 2022.

The woman, in a WhatsApp chat that is going viral, indicated that the military husband of Rubby, was her lover.

According to her, he said he was undergoing jungle warfare training popularly referred to as "bush" in Ghana.

Girlfriend of Rubby Klenam's Husband Also Speaks After Wedding

She revealed that their communication was stifled due to the excuse the young man gave that he could not talk much while in the 'bush'.

The lady went on to allege that her boyfriend sent her his wedding invitation which came as a shock to her.

