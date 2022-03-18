Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has called on the police to arrest all the men named by Abena Korkor that they slept with her.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of ghgossip_hq, Shatta Wale said it is sad that these men only went to take advantage of someone who is not mentally sound.

He wondered why the likes of Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, Giovanni, and co have been named by Abena Korkor in her tall list of men who have slept with her.

Shatta Wale posed a rhetoric question about how these men would feel if Abena Korkor was their daughter or sister.

He added that the police should have cracked the whip long time but till now, no arrest has been made to support Abena Korkor.

Shatta Wale again wondered what those men gained from in his belief exploiting Abena Korkor.

Why, do you get money from sleeping with her. One girl, everyone in the industry want to sleep with her. What is the meaning of this, Shatta Wale asked.

