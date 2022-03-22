An alleged friend to the wife of Brother Sammy has said that the gospel star has been dumped by the wife

The voice of a lady heard in an audio alleged that Brother Sammy's wife had divorced him and the singer was begging for a comeback

Brother Sammy was on the United Showbiz over the weekend and made some allegations that unfolded in his marriage

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An alleged close friend to the wife of local gospel singer Brother Sammy, has alleged that he has been dumped by his wife after her decision to leave the marriage.

In the audio heard by YEN.com.gh which is going viral, the lady indicated that Brother Sammy was being economical with the truth about his marriage.

According to her, Brother Sammy's wife who she mentioned her name as Obaa Yaa and Perpetual at other points in the audio, was no longer married.

Brother Sammy. Source: Fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Original

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She added that the gospel star's wife had indicated that she was no longer interested in the marriage so she had returned the drinks Brother Sammy brought to ask for her hand in marriag.

The woman went on to say that all that Brother Sammy was saying during his time on the United Showbiz were all false.

She added that she had evidence to the claims she was making adding that Brother Sammy was begging for a comeback but the lady in question said she was no longer interested.

According to her, Brother Sammy had been shedding tears just to see his wife come back to him but it was not working out.

Brother Sammy was on the United Showbiz over the weekend and opened up about his marital life.

Ghanaian Businessman Kojo Jones Set To Marry Longtime Lover; Details Of Wife-To-Be Drops

Meanwhile, well-known Ghanaian business mogul, Kojo Jones, is set to tie the knot this week to his longtime girlfriend in a plush ceremony set to take place in Kumasi.

Reports and videos sighted on social media by YEN.com.gh on a number of blogs have it that the Ghanaian rich man is set to host about 600 guests for the ceremony.

From all indications, the traditional marriage is slated for March 23, 2022, at a yet-to-be-ascertained venue in the heart of the Ashanti region.

Source: YEN.com.gh