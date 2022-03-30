A video showing a mallam predicting that the Black Stars would fail to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar has popped up

The video has since started going viral after it backfired and the Black Stars actually qualified ahead of Nigeria

The mallam was heard saying he was going to support the Ghanaian team with £50,000 should they qualify

A video showing a mallam predicting that the senior national teams would not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar has popped up after his words backfired.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the mallam was seen granting an interview and was heard saying there was no way Ghana was going to pip Nigeria to book a place at the World Cup.

According to him, he had consulted his oracle and it came out with a clear verdict that Nigeria was going to go to the World Cup instead of Ghana.

He went on to indicate that he was willing to lose his head should his prediction about the Black Stars backfire.

Asked what he would do if his prediction fails, the mallam said he was going to dole out a whopping £50,000 to support Ghana's World Cup campaign.

Furthermore, he was going to gift each Ghanaian player £1,000 should the senior national team make it to Qatar.

The video of the prediction has since gone viral after it actually backfired as Ghana qualified for the World Cup following a 1-1 draw with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Many Social Media Users React To The Video

Many Ghanaians took to social media to react to the video which is fast going viral.

