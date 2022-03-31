Abena Korkor has been spotted in a series of videos taking a swipe at Abena Loud and a number of female celebs

According to her, Adwoa Loud was poking her nose into her (Korkor's) affair and she was not taking it lightly

Abena Korkor was in the news recently when she threw her support behind Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers some days ago

Ghanaian socialite Nana Abena Korkor Addo, has taken a swipe at a number of Ghanaian personalities chief of them being Nhyiraba Adwoa Amofa Osei famed as Adwoa Loud.

In a number of posts sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Abena Korkor was seen and heard latching into Adwoa Loud with scathing words.

According to Korkor, Loud was meddling in her affairs and she was not taking any of it since she had not invited her to be a judge over her life

Speaking in a self-recorded video, Abena Korkor claimed that Adwoa Loud lacked balls and called her out to come to face her.

Korkor went on to add some alleged screenshots between herself and Adwoa Loud claiming that the media personality was unable to respond to her messages.

The socialite went on to make several allegations against some other female media personalities and alleged that they were behind Adwoa Loud's fashion sense.

Abena Korkor purported;y dragged Serwaa Amihere into her accusations and made some comments about her as well.

She went on to compare herself to Adwoa Loud and used some other unprintable words on the media personality.

