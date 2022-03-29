Abena Korkor has thrown her support behind Nigeria ahead of Ghana's crucial World Cup Qualifiers match

The controversial socialite was seen looking stunning in the colours of the Nigerian flag as she posed for a photo

Ghana is currently in Nigeria with the hopes of qualifying for football's highest tournament set to take place in Qatar

Outspoken Ghanaian socialite, Nana Abena Korkor Addo, has been spotted in a new video shining bright in the colours of the Nigerian flag.

The photo showed the controversial media personality posing in front of what looked like a doorway as she dazzled in a white spaghetti top sewn under a transparent lace material.

She complimented her top with a green skirt made out of gathered lace to give her a 'princessy' look.

In the photo she shared on her official Instagram page, Abena Korkor complimented her looks with green-coloured hair while wearing a pair of white heels.

Abena Korkor posed with one arm on her waist and the other lifted close to her head as she looked on with a straight face into the camera.

From the looks of it, the socialite appeared to be throwing her support behind the Super Eagles of Nigeria over her home country's team, the Black Stars of Ghana.

After posting the photo, Abena Korkor captioned it:

"Omo Nja"

Fans of Abena Korkor react to her post

Many fans and followers of Abena Korkor who is nicknamed Lency On Fire, took to the comment section to react to the photo.

volta_empress_1 came in with the comment:

"Green with envy"

abenatimapapabi also wrote:

"Miss green"

bennethtochukwu had this to say:

"Abena u like trouble"

kiari_elsewhere_ who was obviously confused asked:

"Eeeeei av they play the match"

