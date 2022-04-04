A throwback photo of Yvonne Nelson and Wanlov De Koborlor enjoying each other's company has popped up

The two were at the beach having fun with Wanlov's hand firmly locked around Yvonne's cute waist

Yvonne, on the other hand, threw her arms all over Wan Lov's chest and fans have said they looked good together

An old photo of actress Yvonne Nelson and Wan Lov De Koborlor having fun at the beach has surfaced online.

The photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook was taken when the two were young and were not coming up as popular people in the movie and music industries.

They were at the beach and held each other so tightly. Yvonne had her arms all over Koborlor’s chest and shoulders, while Koborlor held Yvonne at the waist.

She was in her swimsuit, while Koborlor only wore a little pant perhaps for swimming.

YEN.com.gh cannot say what exact relationship existed between Yvonne and Koborlor then, however, it seems it was a very close relationship.

Photo gets reactions

The photo has triggered massive reactions online with social media users drawing their own conclusions.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Adiki Plahar: “They look good together."

Aphedzi Kojo: "The ancestors are not happy with this throw back ooo."

Eyram Gray Gah II: "Rock of ages."

Sark Odie: "Is that Yvonne Nelson."

Yvonne Nelson’s daughter Baby Ryn celebrates 4th birthday; daddy shares photo

Meanwhile, Yvonne Nelson's daughter, Baby Ryn, has celebrated her fourth birthday recently.

In that story published by YEN.com.gh, Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy, Jamie Roberts, shared a beautiful photo to celebrate their daughter

Roberts wrote so many sweet things about her, and described her as a beautiful, confident, and brave little girl, who keeps making him proud.

Jamie also asked for God's blessings for their adorable daughter.

